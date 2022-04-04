Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 7,225 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.75. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.22. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.