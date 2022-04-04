Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $207.23. 1,335,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,264,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

