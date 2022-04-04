Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 7,425 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,424. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

