Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 324,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461,394. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $541.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

