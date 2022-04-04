Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 9,167 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.