Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 29,200 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,744,000 after buying an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $21.69. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

