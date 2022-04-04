Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 454,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,845,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

