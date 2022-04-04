Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 117,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

