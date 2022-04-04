TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $517.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

