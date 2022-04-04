TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.