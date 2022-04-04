TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $667.04 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

