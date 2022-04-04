TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.94.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $667.04 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $643.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
