TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.67) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £203.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

