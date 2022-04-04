TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.31.

TRU stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

