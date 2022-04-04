Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 228,576 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben purchased 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,646.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

