Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.97.

TCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.83. 256,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.17. The company has a market cap of C$948.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

