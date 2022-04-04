TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.69.

TPVG stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

