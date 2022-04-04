TRON Achieves Market Cap of $7.31 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003573 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,683,407,346 coins and its circulating supply is 101,683,406,399 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

