Truist Financial Trims Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Target Price to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.39.

INFI stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,550,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

