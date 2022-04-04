Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.88.

TWTR opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.



