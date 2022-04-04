U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USCB FINL HLDGS is a community bank. It offers personal, business and electronic banking, as well as provides credit and debit card, loans, saving accounts, leasing, retirement plans and insurance services. USCB FINL HLDGS, formerly known as US CENTURY BANK, is based in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of U.S. Century Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

USCB opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Century Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

