Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.98 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

