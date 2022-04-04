UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 21

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

