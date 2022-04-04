UBS Group Trims Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Target Price to CHF 499

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $428.95 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $366.55 and a 12 month high of $553.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.02 and its 200-day moving average is $476.54.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

