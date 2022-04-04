Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $13.50. Udemy shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,793,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

