UGI (NYSE:UGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE UGI opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

