UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in UiPath by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UiPath by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,847,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

