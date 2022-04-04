Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ULBI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,911. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $653,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

