UMA Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00017484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $535.77 million and $66.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003528 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037432 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00108207 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About UMA
According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “
Buying and Selling UMA
