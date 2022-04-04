Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. 93,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.