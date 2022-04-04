United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,008 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,405. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

