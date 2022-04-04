United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $111.62. 129,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

