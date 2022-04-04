United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.48. 508,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,151,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

