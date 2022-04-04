United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,344. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

