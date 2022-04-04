United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.45. 9,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.