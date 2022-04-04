United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 1,378,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,466,438. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

