United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $474,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.47. 51,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,740. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

