United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $678,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $102.73. 48,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,917. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

