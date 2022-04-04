United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 40.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 114.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,651,637. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

