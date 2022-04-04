United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

