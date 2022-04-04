United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
