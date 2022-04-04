United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.32 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

