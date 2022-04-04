United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 82,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

