Unitrade (TRADE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $265,573.00

Unitrade (TRADE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $265,573.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00107537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

