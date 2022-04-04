Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE UVE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.