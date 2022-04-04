Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Analysts at Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec’s price target points to a potential downside of 78.92% from the company’s previous close.

SAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.