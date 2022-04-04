Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

