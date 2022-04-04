UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.12 Million

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $2,974.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.74 or 0.07501512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,150.56 or 0.99834229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

