US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in US Foods by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period.

USFD opened at $37.55 on Monday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.