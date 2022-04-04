Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

VMI stock opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 378.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

