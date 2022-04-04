Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,725 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DMB opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

